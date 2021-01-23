Adams Asset Advisors LLC Sells 1,404,954 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,134,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,404,954 shares during the period. Occidental Petroleum accounts for approximately 14.8% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Adams Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of Occidental Petroleum worth $54,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. MFN Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,308,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 558.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,500,499 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,633 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 69.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,790,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,920,000 after purchasing an additional 731,838 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 535.3% in the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 580,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 489,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $4,769,000. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Several research firms have commented on OXY. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, November 19th. 140166 raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.30.

OXY stock opened at $21.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $43.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.60.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 76.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 2.76%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.