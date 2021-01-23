Adams Asset Advisors LLC Sells 1,579 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,221 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 1.9% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 828,101 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $115,860,000 after acquiring an additional 12,078 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 578.4% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,051 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,422 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Walmart by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,746 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on WMT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.82.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $146.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $414.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.78.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total transaction of $76,245,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,673,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,124,214.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,228,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,101,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,381,363,395. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

