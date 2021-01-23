Adams Asset Advisors LLC Sells 3,243 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,243 shares during the quarter. Cummins makes up approximately 2.2% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $7,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $775,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $3,003,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 84,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,938,000 after acquiring an additional 14,933 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Cummins by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 30,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,415,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Cummins by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 28,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,969 shares during the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $247.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.03 and a fifty-two week high of $254.13.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

CMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.30.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

