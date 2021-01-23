Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.95

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.95 and traded as high as $12.63. Adams Natural Resources Fund shares last traded at $12.61, with a volume of 67,225 shares trading hands.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 135.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 203,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 117,058 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 2.5% during the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 45,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.87% of the company’s stock.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

