Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $25.99. Adams Resources & Energy shares last traded at $25.99, with a volume of 15,595 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Adams Resources & Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.81. The company has a market cap of $110.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Adams Resources & Energy had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $266.90 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new stake in Adams Resources & Energy in the third quarter valued at about $361,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,579 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 12,261 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,921 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 199,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.07% of the company’s stock.

About Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE)

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, and storage of crude oil in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; and Tank Truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals and Dry Bulk.

