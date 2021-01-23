adbank (ADB) Price Hits $0.0008 on Exchanges

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One adbank token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, adbank has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. adbank has a total market capitalization of $634,141.22 and approximately $4,636.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00077192 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.64 or 0.00647862 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006100 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00046493 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,405.17 or 0.04342505 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015192 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00017718 BTC.

adbank Token Profile

adbank (ADB) is a token. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,579,167 tokens. The official website for adbank is adbank.network . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . adbank’s official message board is medium.com/adbank-blog . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

adbank Token Trading

adbank can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade adbank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase adbank using one of the exchanges listed above.

