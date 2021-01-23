Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.40

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.40 and traded as high as $7.79. Adecoagro shares last traded at $7.75, with a volume of 355,077 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded Adecoagro from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $907.42 million, a P/E ratio of -24.22 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average of $5.40.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Adecoagro had a positive return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $236.73 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Adecoagro S.A. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 11.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 374.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 41,801 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 42.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 25,663 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 133.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 52,192 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 14.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 111,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

About Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO)

Adecoagro SA, an agro-industrial company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as fibers, including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.