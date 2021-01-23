AdEx Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One AdEx token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AdEx has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. AdEx has a market cap of $15.25 million and approximately $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00074842 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $234.57 or 0.00721892 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006084 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00048827 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,443.75 or 0.04443230 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00014923 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00017919 BTC.

AdEx Token Profile

AdEx is a token. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

AdEx Token Trading

AdEx can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

