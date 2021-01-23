Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Position Trimmed by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,710 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,657 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $684,774,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,204,962 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,043,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,762 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2,160.3% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 511,214 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $250,715,000 after acquiring an additional 488,597 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 996,456 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $488,584,000 after acquiring an additional 412,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,170,415 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,045,297,000 after acquiring an additional 336,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe stock opened at $472.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $226.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $485.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $474.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $523.58.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total value of $450,878.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,658.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total transaction of $293,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at $7,862,868.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,748 shares of company stock worth $4,123,662 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.