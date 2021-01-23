Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Position Lifted by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,547 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 2.5% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $12,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in Adobe by 216.7% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth $53,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

In related news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.90, for a total value of $1,923,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,822,319.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.79, for a total transaction of $275,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,016 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,256.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,748 shares of company stock worth $4,123,662. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE opened at $472.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $485.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $474.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The firm has a market cap of $226.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $523.58.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.