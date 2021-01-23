Adshares 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $535.00 (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $1.86 million and $535.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Adshares has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. One Adshares coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0536 or 0.00000166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00009927 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded up 77.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00009398 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 34,651,353 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Adshares is adshares.net

Adshares Coin Trading

Adshares can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

