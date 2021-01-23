Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Bought by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,395 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 51,046 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.47% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $27,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 364.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

WMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.20.

Shares of WMS opened at $94.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 77.09, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $97.04.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $544.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.82 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.71%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Mark Haney sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $644,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 41,127 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,084,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,068,549 shares of company stock valued at $151,501,989. 20.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

