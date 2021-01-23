Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) will announce $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Advanced Micro Devices posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMD. Cleveland Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, 140166 lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $1.26 on Friday, reaching $92.79. 71,294,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,462,258. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $36.75 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.69 and its 200-day moving average is $82.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $13,933,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,776,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,866,262.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,532,958.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 197,106 shares of company stock valued at $17,820,093. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $114,322,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at about $108,613,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,255,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $266,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,991 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,841,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $478,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,059 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 813.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 800,459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $65,630,000 after purchasing an additional 712,792 shares in the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

