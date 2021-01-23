Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.31.
AMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.
Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $92.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $111.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.26. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $36.75 and a twelve month high of $99.23.
In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,532,958.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $195,352.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,538.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 197,106 shares of company stock valued at $17,820,093. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,944.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,569 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 277,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,766,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 327.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,921 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 9,895 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,439 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.