Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.31.

AMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $92.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $111.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.26. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $36.75 and a twelve month high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,532,958.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $195,352.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,538.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 197,106 shares of company stock valued at $17,820,093. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,944.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,569 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 277,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,766,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 327.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,921 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 9,895 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,439 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

