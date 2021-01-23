Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) (TSE:AAV) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.93

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.93 and traded as high as $2.06. Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) shares last traded at $1.97, with a volume of 759,920 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AAV shares. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.06.

The company has a market cap of C$370.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.01, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.93.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

