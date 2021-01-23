Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

ADVM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised Adverum Biotechnologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

In related news, Director Patrick Machado bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.52 per share, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 78,182 shares in the company, valued at $900,656.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurent Fischer bought 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $99,158.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 16,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,846.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth $592,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 188.3% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,404,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 20.8% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies stock opened at $13.39 on Friday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.72.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

