AdvisorShares Sage Core Reserves ETF (NYSEARCA:HOLD) Stock Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $98.78

AdvisorShares Sage Core Reserves ETF (NYSEARCA:HOLD)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $98.78 and traded as low as $98.78. AdvisorShares Sage Core Reserves ETF shares last traded at $98.78, with a volume of 698 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.78.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AdvisorShares Sage Core Reserves ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in AdvisorShares Sage Core Reserves ETF (NYSEARCA:HOLD) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 2.73% of AdvisorShares Sage Core Reserves ETF worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

