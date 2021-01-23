Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.73

Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.73 and traded as high as $20.67. Aegion shares last traded at $20.63, with a volume of 76,527 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AEGN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aegion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $634.85 million, a PE ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.57 and its 200 day moving average is $16.73.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $275.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.90 million. Aegion had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 7.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aegion Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mark Menghini sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEGN. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Aegion by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,849 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Aegion by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 205,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 10,235 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Aegion by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,049,000 after buying an additional 126,997 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Aegion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Aegion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aegion Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEGN)

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion and other threats; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

