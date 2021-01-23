aelf (ELF) Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. aelf has a total market cap of $77.67 million and $20.95 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, aelf has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. One aelf token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000447 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00076594 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $224.36 or 0.00702482 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006078 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00047207 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,412.42 or 0.04422344 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00015028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00018327 BTC.

About aelf

aelf (ELF) is a token. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. The official website for aelf is aelf.io . aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

aelf Token Trading

aelf can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

