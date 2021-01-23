aelf Reaches Market Cap of $73.86 Million (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. aelf has a market capitalization of $73.86 million and $19.33 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000426 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get aelf alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00075644 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.29 or 0.00622683 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006049 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00044992 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,400.98 or 0.04399393 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015143 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00017638 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (ELF) is a token. It was first traded on September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . aelf’s official website is aelf.io

aelf Token Trading

aelf can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.