Aeon Price Down 21% Over Last Week (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 23rd. Over the last week, Aeon has traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar. Aeon has a market capitalization of $3.02 million and approximately $3,631.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeon coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000581 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.05 or 0.00430345 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000800 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000362 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 90.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

AEON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash

Aeon Coin Trading

Aeon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

