Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) (TSE:AFN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.78

Shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) (TSE:AFN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.78 and traded as high as $38.27. Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) shares last traded at $37.95, with a volume of 42,194 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AFN shares. Scotiabank cut Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Cormark lowered their price objective on Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) from C$41.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$38.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$710.16 million and a PE ratio of -12.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$30.78.

Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) (TSE:AFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.63 by C$0.99. The company had revenue of C$281.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$276.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ag Growth International Inc. will post 2.5216654 earnings per share for the current year.

Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) Company Profile (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

