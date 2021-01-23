ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on AGESY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AGESY opened at $53.53 on Friday. ageas SA/NV has a one year low of $26.91 and a one year high of $57.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.89.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that ageas SA/NV will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. It operates through Belgium, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Reinsurance segments. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

