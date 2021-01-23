AGFiQ Dynamic Hedged U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USHG) Stock Price Down 0.2%

AGFiQ Dynamic Hedged U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USHG) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.30 and last traded at $31.30. 20,529 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 353% from the average session volume of 4,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.34.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.89.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for AGFiQ Dynamic Hedged U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGFiQ Dynamic Hedged U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.