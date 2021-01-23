Agrello Market Capitalization Reaches $4.88 Million (DLT)

Agrello (CURRENCY:DLT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. Agrello has a market capitalization of $4.88 million and $416,126.00 worth of Agrello was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Agrello token can now be bought for about $0.0509 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Agrello has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00073185 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $238.22 or 0.00723627 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005961 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00049702 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,457.52 or 0.04427443 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00014943 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00017692 BTC.

About Agrello

DLT is a token. Its launch date was September 6th, 2017. Agrello’s total supply is 130,271,020 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,942,248 tokens. The Reddit community for Agrello is /r/Agrello and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Agrello’s official Twitter account is @AgrelloOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Agrello is www.agrello.id

Buying and Selling Agrello

Agrello can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Agrello directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Agrello should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Agrello using one of the exchanges listed above.

