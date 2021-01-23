Aidos Kuneen (ADK) Reaches Market Cap of $38.51 Million

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Aidos Kuneen coin can now be purchased for about $1.54 or 0.00004737 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Aidos Kuneen has traded down 34.3% against the dollar. Aidos Kuneen has a total market capitalization of $38.51 million and $1.94 million worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Aidos Kuneen

Aidos Kuneen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aidos Kuneen’s official website is aidoskuneen.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Aidos Kuneen Coin Trading

