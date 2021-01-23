Aidos Kuneen (ADK) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.86 Million

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One Aidos Kuneen coin can now be bought for $1.63 or 0.00005062 BTC on popular exchanges. Aidos Kuneen has a total market cap of $40.67 million and $1.86 million worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aidos Kuneen has traded down 33.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aidos Kuneen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,131.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,235.34 or 0.03844695 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.25 or 0.00433383 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $430.01 or 0.01338294 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.68 or 0.00543651 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $137.82 or 0.00428939 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.55 or 0.00269365 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00023180 BTC.

About Aidos Kuneen

ADK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aidos Kuneen is aidoskuneen.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Aidos Kuneen Coin Trading

Aidos Kuneen can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidos Kuneen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aidos Kuneen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aidos Kuneen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aidos Kuneen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aidos Kuneen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.