Aion (AION) Price Tops $0.0800

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0800 or 0.00000250 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a total market cap of $39.00 million and approximately $9.05 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aion has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,942.30 or 1.00012542 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00026371 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $105.24 or 0.00329505 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $215.51 or 0.00674754 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.62 or 0.00158485 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002488 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002023 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00033105 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003722 BTC.

About Aion

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 487,496,874 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aion’s official website is theoan.com . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Aion Coin Trading

Aion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

