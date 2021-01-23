Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) have received a consensus rating of “Sell” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently commented on AFLYY. ABN Amro cut Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. HSBC cut Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS AFLYY opened at $5.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.61. Air France-KLM has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $10.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average of $4.77.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The transportation company reported ($4.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($1.23). Air France-KLM had a negative return on equity of 678.23% and a negative net margin of 38.76%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Analysts predict that Air France-KLM will post -17.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

