Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC lowered its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals makes up about 2.3% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First American Bank grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First American Bank now owns 28,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,914,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 186,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,843,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,707,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 12,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD opened at $283.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.27. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.43 and a twelve month high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.96%.

A number of brokerages have commented on APD. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $317.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.20.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

