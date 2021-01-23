Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.80.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AKRO shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th.

AKRO stock opened at $31.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 0.58. Akero Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $41.16.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jonathan Young sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $281,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 189,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,322,694.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKRO. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Akero Therapeutics by 177.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for serious metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis disease.The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc in May 2018.

