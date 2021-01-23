Akropolis (AKRO) Trading 12.3% Higher Over Last Week

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Akropolis coin can now be purchased for about $0.0162 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. Akropolis has a total market capitalization of $39.28 million and $10.52 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Akropolis has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00077159 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.84 or 0.00693968 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006057 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00046115 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,387.67 or 0.04340994 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00014992 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00018087 BTC.

Akropolis Profile

Akropolis is a coin. Its launch date was July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,425,478,938 coins. The official message board for Akropolis is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Akropolis is akropolis.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Akropolis Coin Trading

Akropolis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akropolis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akropolis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

