Albert Matter Sells 450,000 Shares of NuLegacy Gold Co. (NUG.V) (CVE:NUG) Stock

NuLegacy Gold Co. (NUG.V) (CVE:NUG) Director Albert Matter sold 450,000 shares of NuLegacy Gold Co. (NUG.V) stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.12, for a total transaction of C$54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,733,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$808,002.24.

Albert Matter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NuLegacy Gold Co. (NUG.V) alerts:

On Monday, January 18th, Albert Matter sold 875,000 shares of NuLegacy Gold Co. (NUG.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.12, for a total transaction of C$105,000.00.

On Friday, January 15th, Albert Matter sold 54,500 shares of NuLegacy Gold Co. (NUG.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.13, for a total transaction of C$6,812.50.

On Monday, January 11th, Albert Matter sold 2,000,000 shares of NuLegacy Gold Co. (NUG.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.12, for a total transaction of C$230,000.00.

Shares of CVE NUG traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,269. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.15. NuLegacy Gold Co. has a one year low of C$0.03 and a one year high of C$0.24. The company has a current ratio of 41.05, a quick ratio of 40.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$70.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of NuLegacy Gold Co. (NUG.V) from C$0.25 to C$0.30 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

NuLegacy Gold Co. (NUG.V) Company Profile

NuLegacy Gold Corporation acquires and explores for mineral properties. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Red Hill property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for NuLegacy Gold Co. (NUG.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuLegacy Gold Co. (NUG.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.