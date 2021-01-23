Alchemy Pay (ACH) Trading Up 6% Over Last 7 Days

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 23rd. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $4.17 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded up 6% against the dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00269312 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00085070 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00033688 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000436 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000317 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 34.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,212,951,722 coins. The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.