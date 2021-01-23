Algorand (ALGO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $214.98 Million

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00001765 BTC on popular exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $694.41 million and approximately $214.98 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00115731 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005589 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007007 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004883 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00023108 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 3,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,222,002,308 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

Algorand can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

