Alias Price Hits $0.0144 on Top Exchanges (ALIAS)

Alias (CURRENCY:ALIAS) traded 37.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Alias has a total market cap of $377,660.83 and approximately $167.00 worth of Alias was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alias coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Alias has traded 72% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00029345 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.96 or 0.00115619 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00011572 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00012104 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003127 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Alias Coin Profile

Alias is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Alias’ total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Alias’ official Twitter account is @Spectrecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alias’ official website is spectreproject.io

Buying and Selling Alias

