Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Holdings Raised by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 48.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,890 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 1.8% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $39,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,285,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388,891 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 122.1% during the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp raised its position in Alibaba Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 4,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in Alibaba Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 9,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BABA opened at $258.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.02 and a 200-day moving average of $267.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $169.95 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. The company had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $13.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $394.00 to $387.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.78.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

