Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 6.9% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $10,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BABA. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.78.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $258.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.02 and a 200-day moving average of $267.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $169.95 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. The business had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $13.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

