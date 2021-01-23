Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.91

Shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.91 and traded as high as $31.25. Alico shares last traded at $30.94, with a volume of 29,685 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALCO. Roth Capital began coverage on Alico in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Alico from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Get Alico alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.17 and a 200 day moving average of $30.91. The stock has a market cap of $232.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from Alico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Alico’s dividend payout ratio is currently -300.00%.

In other Alico news, major shareholder Remy W. Trafelet sold 41,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $1,317,046.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alico by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Alico by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Alico by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Alico by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Alico in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

Alico Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

Featured Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Alico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.