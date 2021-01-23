Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $441.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $563.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Align Technology from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $432.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.00, for a total transaction of $489,978.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.75, for a total transaction of $4,867,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,171,039. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,887 shares of company stock worth $68,176,174 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 172.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

ALGN stock opened at $534.08 on Friday. Align Technology has a 52 week low of $127.88 and a 52 week high of $579.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $535.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $399.65.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.02. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The business had revenue of $734.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

