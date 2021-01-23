All Sports (SOC) Market Capitalization Tops $4.39 Million

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One All Sports token can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, All Sports has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. All Sports has a market capitalization of $4.39 million and approximately $166,494.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get All Sports alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00077347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.08 or 0.00658205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006034 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00046792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,398.08 or 0.04318656 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00015022 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00017763 BTC.

About All Sports

All Sports (SOC) is a token. It launched on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 tokens. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

All Sports Token Trading

All Sports can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for All Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for All Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.