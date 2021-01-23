AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Oct ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAO) Shares Down 0.2%

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Oct ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAO)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.03 and last traded at $27.03. Approximately 434 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.08.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.70.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Oct ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Oct ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.