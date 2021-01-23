Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $42.99

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.99 and traded as high as $50.27. Allied Motion Technologies shares last traded at $50.27, with a volume of 20,333 shares traded.
Several research analysts have commented on AMOT shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.53 million, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.79.
In related news, CEO Richard S. Warzala sold 2,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $103,326.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 998,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,926,817.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard S. Warzala sold 1,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $43,942.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,858,234. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,142 shares of company stock valued at $1,303,236. Corporate insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMOT. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 18,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT)
Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.
