Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $42.99

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.99 and traded as high as $50.27. Allied Motion Technologies shares last traded at $50.27, with a volume of 20,333 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on AMOT shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Get Allied Motion Technologies alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.53 million, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.79.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $94.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard S. Warzala sold 2,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $103,326.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 998,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,926,817.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard S. Warzala sold 1,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $43,942.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,858,234. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,142 shares of company stock valued at $1,303,236. Corporate insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMOT. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 18,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Motion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.