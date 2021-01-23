AllSafe Hits Market Cap of $292,375.62 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. AllSafe has a market cap of $292,375.62 and approximately $418.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0320 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00030932 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005734 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 61.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

AllSafe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

