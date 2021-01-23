Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Announces Earnings Results

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) released its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%.

ALLY stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.61. 7,815,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,283,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.82. Ally Financial has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $41.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.61.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

In other Ally Financial news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $693,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,683,774.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALLY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet raised Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ally Financial from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.