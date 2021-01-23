ALLY One Day Trading Volume Tops $2,701.00 (ALY)

ALLY (CURRENCY:ALY) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One ALLY token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ALLY has a market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $2,701.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ALLY has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00073433 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.86 or 0.00724524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006008 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00049442 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,453.76 or 0.04428121 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014942 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00017677 BTC.

ALLY Token Profile

ALLY (CRYPTO:ALY) is a token. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. The official website for ALLY is getally.io . ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ALLY

ALLY can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALLY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ALLY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

