Alpha Coin (APC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.00

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded down 13.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Alpha Coin has a total market cap of $3,880.05 and approximately $1.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Coin token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Alpha Coin has traded down 78.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,894.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $430.53 or 0.01349873 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.41 or 0.00546855 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00044538 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002428 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000042 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006341 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Alpha Coin Profile

Alpha Coin (APC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 tokens. The official website for Alpha Coin is alpha-coin.io . Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Coin

Alpha Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

