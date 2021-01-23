Alpha Finance Lab Price Hits $0.91 on Major Exchanges (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $158.15 million and $166.15 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 94.6% against the dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab token can currently be bought for $0.91 or 0.00002821 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00057088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00126232 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00075493 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00277869 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00070735 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00039761 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Token Profile

Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,136,442 tokens. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io . The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

