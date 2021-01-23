Alpha Quark Token (AQT) One Day Volume Tops $711,916.00

Alpha Quark Token (CURRENCY:AQT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Alpha Quark Token has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One Alpha Quark Token coin can now be purchased for $1.85 or 0.00005755 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Quark Token has a market capitalization of $4.63 million and approximately $711,916.00 worth of Alpha Quark Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00055379 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00126577 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00077724 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.00279835 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00072228 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00040815 BTC.

Alpha Quark Token Coin Profile

Alpha Quark Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,505,250 coins. Alpha Quark Token’s official website is alphaquark.io

Alpha Quark Token Coin Trading

Alpha Quark Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Quark Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Quark Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Quark Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

