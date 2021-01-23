Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $43,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $859,000. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 781 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the third quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 11,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,620,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in Alphabet by 13.4% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,901.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,767.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,628.93. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,934.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,845.50.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total value of $91,392.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,172.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,038 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

